Kannur: CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan has denied allegations raised by his nephew that his wife P K Indira received money from mining baron Sasidharan Kartha for investment in the controversial resort, Vaidekam Ayurveda Healing Village, and in turn accused his nephew’s wife of financial irregularities that led to her suspension and eventual removal from the company.

In a Facebook post, Shyamjith E P, Jayarajan's sister's son, claimed that money received by Indira from Kartha of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) was invested in the Vaidekam at Morazha in Kannur's Anthoor municipality. Shyamjith shared an image of a notebook that he claimed contained Jayarajan’s handwritten notes detailing the resort’s accounts.

Shyamjith alleged that several people had invested black money in the resort, naming 'Pride' Premkumar, who he said contributed ₹9 crore, Sojan Vettukattu of Aevas Ayurveda, who allegedly invested ₹7 crore, Jeevan Jyothi (₹50 lakh) and Prashanth, a former SFI member, who allegedly invested ₹2 crore. He claimed there were more investors and promised further disclosures.

In another post, he said if he ended his life, P K Indira, E P Jayarajan, Thomas (CEO) and C K Shaji will bear full responsibility for it.

He has since deleted the two Facebook posts.

Jayarajan dismissed the allegations as baseless, saying he had no connection with Kartha and did not own a single share in the resort. He said he had offered advice and assistance during the early stages of the resort, which began in 2014.

His wife invested her retirement benefits in the resort in 2022-23 after learning of its financial difficulties, he said, adding that the money was transferred through a bank. He also said his wife might not even know who Kartha was.

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Turning the allegations back on his nephew, Jayarajan said Shyamjith's wife, Deepa, had been appointed accounts manager at the resort on his recommendation and had worked there from its early days. He alleged that an internal inquiry found serious financial irregularities involving her.

According to Jayarajan, Deepa’s salary was fixed at ₹35,000, but she allegedly drew up to ₹60,000 without approval from the company’s board. He also alleged that vouchers were cleared without signatures, household appliances bought in the company’s name were taken home, and eight mobile phones purchased by the company were registered in the names of Shyamjith and others.

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Jayarajan further alleged that Shyamjith had printed visiting cards identifying himself as the resort’s public relations officer and collected money from people without authorisation. He said the company’s inquiry report had documented the allegations against him.

He said the company was hesitant to take action against her because she was his nephew's wife. "But I told them that even if it were my own children, they should proceed with the action," Jayarajan told reporters in Delhi.

The company had suspended Deepa two months ago and removed her after further investigation, Jayarajan said.

He cited a complaint sent to the GST Department in the name of former managing director K P Ramesh, allegedly bearing a forged signature. Ramesh had denied filing it and subsequently complained to the State Police Chief. Jayarajan said the company’s managing director and general manager also approached the police after suspecting that false complaints were being made against the establishment.

Vaidekam was established on an 11-acre plot in Morazha, a CPM bastion and M V Govindan's home ward. Its parent company was registered in 2014 at a shop near Jayarajan’s residence in Aroli. Indira and the couple’s son, Jaison, were shareholders in the company. The resort was later acquired by Niraamaya Retreats, owned by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Jupiter Capital.

The allegations come as the Enforcement Directorate is investigating Jayarajan's boss and CPM Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan over allegations that his daughter received funds from Kartha in a suspected quid pro quo arrangement involving government favours.