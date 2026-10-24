High-tech commuting experience

Waiting for a bus in Kerala will soon become a far more comfortable and informative experience as the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) prepares to deploy state-of-the-art smart bus shelters across the state.

Designed to integrate modern technology and essential passenger services into a single hub, these shelters aim to significantly upgrade public transport infrastructure for daily commuters.

Strategic locations and PPP model

The smart shelters will be constructed primarily on land owned by KSRTC, including sites adjacent to state highways and major bus terminals. By utilising its own land holdings, KSRTC avoids potential delays associated with obtaining special permissions from the Public Works Department (PWD).

The first phase of the rollout is being executed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, enabling private firms to collaborate on construction and maintenance while generating steady advertising revenue for the transport corporation.

Rollout begins in Edappal

Preparations are already underway in Malappuram district, where a smart bus shelter is being established in front of the KSRTC Regional Workshop at Kandanakam in Edappal.

Prefabricated units and shelter components meant for distribution to other parts of the region have also arrived at the Edappal facility, marking the beginning of a statewide overhaul of commuter infrastructure.