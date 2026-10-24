Kollam: A missing-person complaint led police to a suspected counterfeit currency printing unit in Kollam, where they seized hundreds of bundles of paper resembling currency notes, two colour printers, cash and gold jewellery.

Pallithottam police arrested Sibion, 37, of Kallelivayal Purayidam in Vadi, Kaikkulangara, Kollam West, in the early hours of Saturday following searches at two houses linked to him.

According to the FIR, police seized 892 bundles of green-coloured paper resembling Indian currency notes, two colour printers, two note-counting machines, ₹4.06 lakh in ₹500 notes, 346.13 grams of gold jewellery weighing around 43.27 sovereigns, and a promissory note acknowledging receipt of ₹1 lakh.

The seizures were made during searches at the residence of Sibion’s wife and a rented house owned by Stephen Richard, where Sibion was residing. The FIR states that 392 bundles of paper and two note-counting machines were found at the former, while 500 bundles of paper, two colour printers, the cash, gold jewellery and promissory note were recovered from the rented house.

Police suspect that the paper bundles were intended for printing counterfeit currency. The FIR also alleges that Sibion was lending money at exorbitant interest rates by taking promissory notes and other documents as security without the required licence or authorisation.

The case was registered under Sections 181 and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 17 of the Kerala Money-Lenders Act, 1958.

Missing complaint triggers investigation

The investigation began after Sibion’s wife lodged a complaint with Pallithottam police on October 17, alleging that he had been abducted from the Asramam area.

Following the complaint, police arrested Adarsh, a native of Koottikkada in Mayyanad. He was subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

The following day, Sibion appeared at the police station and told officers that he had escaped from the group that allegedly abducted him. He also claimed that his scooter and gold ring, which had been taken by the group, were returned to him.

However, the Special Branch grew suspicious of his behaviour and statements. On October 19, it submitted a report seeking a detailed investigation. He had been under the surveillance of the Special Branch and the DANSAF team for the past few days.

Acting on a tip-off, Pallithottam Sub-Inspector Niranjana M Lal and a police team searched the two houses on October 23. Sibion was subsequently arrested at 12.30 am on October 24.