Mankombu: Restoration work on the approach road to the Champakulam bridge has commenced, with authorities imposing a complete traffic restriction along the stretch until the 31st of this month.

The current overhaul follows a series of reports by Malayala Manorama highlighting severe commuter distress caused by the caving-in of the approach road. In response, MLA Reji Cherian had intervened to push through urgent, temporary fixes. The ongoing, comprehensive reconstruction is being carried out after securing additional funds.

The approach on the western side of the bridge near the Basilica had deteriorated dangerously. The renovation project involves raising the stone revetments on either flank, reinforcing the retaining walls, and paving a 40-metre stretch with heavy-duty interlocking tiles. A contractor based in Punnapra has been awarded the ₹13.5-lakh project.

Ever since its inauguration, the approach road has repeatedly caved in. The resulting uneven surface caused vehicles to jolt violently while entering and exiting the bridge, leading to frequent accidents.

The bridge is a vital transit link offering faster access to the Alappuzha Government Medical College and the National Highway. With the recent completion of the Padaharam bridge, it also provides a quick bypass to the Thiruvalla Ambalappuzha road, making it an indispensable daily corridor for hundreds of motorists.