Kalady: In a bid to resolve persistent traffic congestion and waterlogging at Mattoor Junction on MC Road, the Kalady Regional Residents’ Association convened a joint meeting of local organisations, where participants proposed a series of practical solutions.

A primary recommendation is the installation of a central road divider (median) stretching from Kalady Bridge to Mattoor Junction. Although the previous government had sanctioned ₹1.5 crore for the project, no further action has been taken. Another major demand is the establishment of a permanent traffic police unit in Kalady. Traffic management at the junction remains inconsistent, with police officials citing staff shortages at the local station. Traffic wardens are deployed occasionally, but their presence is not regular. A traffic signal installed at Mattoor Junction also remains non-operational, as it has proved ineffective under the existing road conditions. Stakeholders also recommended building a roundabout at Mattoor Junction, urging the Traffic Regulatory Committee to inspect the site and assess its feasibility.

To streamline vehicular movement, participants called for stricter action against unauthorised parking and the relocation of existing bus stops. At present, bus stops serving both directions of MC Road are located near the centre of the junction, contributing to traffic congestion. Relocating them further away would also eliminate the need for the existing passenger shelter. In its place, participants proposed limiting the auto-rickshaw stand to three or four vehicles, with the remaining auto-rickshaws parked along Chembissery Road and brought forward in turn.

Other key proposals include:

School traffic management - Diverting school and college buses along College Road via Marottichodu during peak morning and evening hours.

Drainage & flood mitigation - Desilting and clearing blocked drains along the junction and College Road to ensure unobstructed storm run-off and prevent road flooding.

The consolidated charter of demands will be formally submitted to government authorities. A dedicated WhatsApp group has also been created to coordinate future discussions and track progress. The meeting was chaired by C K Anwar, President of the Kalady Regional Residents’ Association. Local Panchayat representatives, Public Works Department (PWD) officials, heads of the Adi Shankara Group of Institutions, and civic leaders attended. Speakers included Panchayat President Paulie Baby, Association General Secretary R C Rajeev, Treasurer V B Sidhil Kumar, and Sankar Nagar Association President Dr A Suresh.