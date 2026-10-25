Thrissur students' mini-car, which needs no driving experience, wins first place at science fair
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Class 11 students V J. Josbin and Uma Shivani won first place with an 'A' grade at the Sub-District Science Fair for their compact mini-car named 'Echo Ride'.
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The two-seater vehicle runs on petrol and features a clutch-free, gearless mechanism designed to simplify driving for beginners and persons with disabilities.
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The mini-car offers car-like comfort for two passengers while maintaining a running cost comparable to that of a scooter and easily navigating narrow roads.
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Kodungallur: A compact mini-car named ‘Eco Ride’ was one of the main attractions at the Sub-District Science Fair, securing first place with an ‘A’ grade in the Social Sciences working-model category. The two-seater vehicle was designed and presented by V J Josbin and Uma Shivani, Class 11 students of St Anne’s Higher Secondary School, Kottappuram.
Running on petrol, the vehicle has a clutch-free, gear-less mechanism intended to simplify operation, particularly for persons with disabilities and those without previous driving experience. Its compact design enables it to manoeuvre through narrow lanes and rural roads that larger vehicles may find difficult to access.
The key attraction is its promise of car-like comfort for two passengers at a running cost comparable to that of a scooter.