Vazhithala: Lions District Governor V S Jayesh laid the foundation stone for the 13th house being constructed by the Vazhithala Lions Club under Lions Clubs International’s ‘Nanma Bhavan’ initiative. The house is being built at Aalppara in Chittoor.

The ceremony was held during a meeting presided over by Club President Clement Immanuel. Felicitation addresses were delivered by Lions District Principal Advisor Thampi Erumelikara, District Ladies Forum Treasurer Cici John, past presidents Raju Tharaniyil, Midhun Jose Ponnatt, and Satheesh Dutt Manachirikkal, Rev Fr Thomas Vattathottathil, Manakkad Panchayat President Valsa John, Lions District Secretary U Roy, Regional Chairman Santhosh Kumar, George Mathew, Club Secretary Boby Jose Kavanal, and Treasurer Sunny Joseph Meenamkunnel.