Kollam: A Vigilance special team has arrested SS Binu, a transport contractor, in connection with the Milma ghee scam. The ghee, prepared for Sabarimala, was instead sent to two private firms in Tamil Nadu. This is the first arrest in the ghee diversion scam. Binu was subsequently remanded by the Vigilance Court in Kollam for 14 days.

The Vigilance had found that a total of 11,040 kg of ghee collected from Milma’s Pathanamthitta dairy on November 5 and December 6 last year and January 5 this year for rituals during the Mandalam pilgrimage was not supplied to the temple. Instead, it was diverted to two firms at Oddanchatram in Tamil Nadu—Sri Venkiteswara Traders and Leo Traders. It was then replaced by low-quality ghee, which was supplied to the temple. Through this, Binu made a profit of ₹50 lakh.

The Vigilance said in its report that the ghee was diverted to Tamil Nadu by creating fake invoices and changing the registration numbers of vehicles used for transportation. Binu has been charged with sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, forging documents and corruption.

The Vigilance received information related to the contractors while questioning Milma officials. An inquiry based on this information led the investigators to Binu and his alleged role in the diversion. “More arrests will take place in the case soon,” said a Vigilance officer.