Idukki: In a tragic incident, two tribal women workers were killed after a massive tree uprooted and collapsed on them while they were working at a cardamom plantation in Singukudi near Mankulam, Adimali.

​The deceased have been identified as Chilliyamma (50) and Veeralakshmi (52), both residents of 50th Mile, Singukudi.

​According to reports, the accident occurred during their lunch break while the workers were taking shelter under a tree. Both women were employed at a privately owned cardamom plantation in the area, where heavy rains accompanied by strong winds were reported at the time of the incident. A large tree inside the plantation uprooted due to severe winds and crushed the duo.

​Although locals rushed to the spot and immediately shifted both women to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, they were declared brought dead. Their bodies have been moved to the Adimali Taluk Hospital mortuary for further procedures.