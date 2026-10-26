Kanhangad: Bird watchers in Kasaragod have marked a major milestone with the first-ever documented sighting of a black-breasted weaver in the district. Wildlife enthusiast Hareesh Babu, a native of Ravaneshwaram, spotted and photographed the elusive bird at Cheemeni Areyittapara, pushing Kasaragod's total recorded bird species count to 421.

Distinguishing the rare weaver

While the baya weaver is a common avian resident across the region, identifying a black-breasted weaver amongst them remains a challenging task for ornithologists. These birds typically prefer habitats comprising wetlands and tall, grassy stretches near open water bodies. Outside Kerala, the species has occasionally been documented around Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

Growing footprint in Kerala

This discovery marks only the second recorded presence of the species within Kerala, coming just a few weeks after its maiden state sighting at Ezhome in Kannur district. Celebrated for their exceptional architectural craft, weaver birds construct intricate, suspended nests using tightly woven grass strands and plant fibres.