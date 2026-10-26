Riyadh: The Keli Advisory Committee commemorated the 54th death anniversary of C H. Kanaran, the first Kerala State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPM) and a member of the state’s inaugural Legislative Assembly.

Presided over by Advisory Committee Secretary K P M. Sadique, the event took place at the Luha Auditorium in Batha.

Delivering the keynote address, Advisory Committee member Geevarghese Idichandy emphasized that C H. Kanaran's legacy remained profoundly relevant in contemporary India, where secularism, democracy, and workers’ rights face sustained challenges. He noted that advancing this legacy by actively resisting communalism and social inequality was an essential need of our time.

Advisory Committee member Firosh Thayyil presented a memorial tribute, and Keli Al-Kharj Area Secretary Shebi Abdulsalam also spoke.

Other dignitaries on the dais included Advisory Committee members Seeba Koovode and Sebin Iqbal, Keli President Gafoor Anamangad, Secretary Sunil Kumar, and Keli Family Wing (Kudumbavedi) President Sreesha Sukesh and Secretary Shaheeba V K.

Advisory Committee member Joseph Shaji delivered the welcome address, and Prabhakaran Kandonthar proposed the vote of thanks.