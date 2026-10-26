In a major reshuffle, the Kerala Government on Monday ordered the transfer of several IPS officers across the state.

Among the key postings, Aswathy Jiji, a 2021-batch IPS officer who was serving as Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram, has been appointed Kollam City Police Chief.

Meanwhile, M Hemalatha, a 2016-batch IPS officer who is currently serving as Kollam City Police Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Cell, VACB, Ernakulam.

Yogesh Mandhaiya, a 2021-batch IPS officer who was serving as Commandant, Special Armed Police (SAP), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order-II), Thiruvananthapuram.

MJ Sojan, a 2018-batch IPS officer, has been transferred from his post as Superintendent of Police, Special Cell, VACB, Ernakulam, to the newly created post of Superintendent of Police, VACB, Ernakulam Central Range. However, Sojan, who headed the investigation team constituted by the High Court to probe the Sabarimala ghee scam involving the alleged misappropriation of proceeds from the sale of 'Adiya Sishtam Ghee' at the temple counters, will continue to oversee the investigation.