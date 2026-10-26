Nedumkandam: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has rescinded its decision to shift the starting point of the Thiruvananthapuram-bound 'Minnal' service to Nedumkandam, opting instead to continue operations from Kattappana.

Although official notifications had earlier confirmed that the bus would depart from Nedumkandam at 9:30 pm on Saturday, with the vehicle even arriving at Nedumkandam that evening, the service was unexpectedly restored to Kattappana.

The sudden reversal followed demonstrations staged by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) outside the Kattappana depot. Sources indicate the decision was rolled back after local elected representatives intervened.

To accommodate passenger demand from the region, authorities subsequently introduced an alternate weekend-only Minnal service. Under this arrangement, the bus departs Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night, reaches Nedumkandam early Sunday morning, and begins its return journey on Sunday night to arrive in the capital by Monday morning. The bus that arrived in Nedumkandam early Sunday morning operated its scheduled return service to Thiruvananthapuram later that night.

Discussions are underway to potentially convert this weekend arrangement into a daily service. MLA Senapathy Venu is expected to hold ministerial-level talks to advance the proposal.