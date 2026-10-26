Alappuzha: Even as the renovation and modernization of the Alappuzha Railway Station near completion, the stray dog menace continues unabated. Packs of dogs have effectively taken over the platforms and station premises, posing a constant threat and sparking widespread panic among commuters and railway staff alike.

Incidents of aggressive dogs lunging and snapping at waiting passengers have become routine. Whenever approaching trains blare their horns, the startled animals bolt into a frenzy, barking wildly and charging along the platforms, terrifying onlookers. Commuters - particularly the elderly, women, and young children - are forced to spend their transit time on edge.

Station vendors note that the pack grows significantly more volatile and dangerous after dark. They also pointed out that despite strict rules prohibiting the feeding of strays on the premises, some travellers continue to toss them food. The escalating violence among the pack turned fatal recently when two dogs mauled each other to death right on station grounds.

Public outrage is mounting over the authorities’ failure to curb the issue, especially since Alappuzha is a prime destination that draws visitors from across the globe, including international tourists. Commuters and local residents are urgently calling for coordinated intervention from railway authorities, local self-government bodies, and the district administration to rein in the menace and ensure passenger safety.