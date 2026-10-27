Idukki: Seventeen undertrial prisoners escaped from the Thenikampatti District Jail near Andipatti in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district in a midnight jailbreak after attacking prison staff. Police have since apprehended four of the escapees, while a massive manhunt is underway across Tamil Nadu and along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

The arrested prisoners have been identified as Praveen; Chilambarasan, a native of Thevaram; Raj Kumar of Sundararajapuram in Madurai; and Raja Sikkandar of Melamada.

The district jail at Thenikampatti houses more than 300 undertrial prisoners from various districts, including Madurai and Dindigul. According to official sources, 17 prisoners launched a sudden attack on on-duty personnel during routine operations last night.

The escape reportedly began when one of the prisoners pretended to suffer an epileptic seizure. When prison staff opened the cell, the inmates overpowered them and fled through the jail’s main gate.

Three prison staff members were injured in the attack. Police constable G Thankapandi, who sustained serious head injuries, was admitted to hospital, while the other two staff members suffered minor injuries.

Following the jailbreak, authorities placed Tamil Nadu on high alert. Police have set up barricades and intensified vehicle checks across Theni district and neighbouring areas. Multiple special teams have been deployed to track down the remaining 13 escapees.

Security checks have also been intensified along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border amid suspicions that the fugitives may attempt to enter Kerala through Idukki.