Malappuram: The District Collector has directed the Malappuram Municipality to immediately reinforce and restore a precarious boundary wall along the Kottakkunnu Tourism Park road to prevent potential hazards.

The tall laterite stone wall, situated on the western stretch of the road adjacent to the municipality’s defunct water theme park, has raised safety concerns. Due to heavy overgrowth and structural deterioration over the years, the wall is in a fragile state. The directive stressed that the structure must be rebuilt ahead of the monsoon season to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

The proposed remediation includes clearing the overgrown vegetation and trees, dismantling the unstable portions, and reconstructing the wall using salvageable stones. The project is estimated to cost approximately ₹20 lakh.

However, the municipal council has rejected the request. In a recent council meeting, members pointed out that Kottakkunnu falls under the jurisdiction of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC)—which is chaired by the Collector—and the land has not been officially handed over to the municipality.

The council members stated that municipal funds cannot legally be diverted to property owned by another agency, particularly when the civic body is already facing financial constraints for its own developmental initiatives. Following the discussion, the council rejected the agenda item.