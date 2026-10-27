Kaduthuruthy: In a heartwarming act of integrity, sanitation workers from the Kaduthuruthy Grama Panchayat’s Haritha Karma Sena tracked down a local resident to return a gold ring they discovered while sorting through plastic waste collected weeks earlier.

The workers, Sheeba Rameshan and Jiji, handed the ring over to its rightful owner, Bindu Manmadhan of Anju Bhavan.

The duo had gathered the plastic waste from Bindu’s residence a few weeks ago. While segregating materials yesterday at the collection facility in Mavadi, Edambadam, they stumbled upon the ring among the garbage. Without hesitation, they alerted Panchayat ward member M. R. Anilkumar.

Coincidentally, Bindu had already informed Anilkumar that she had misplaced the ring, which had accidentally slipped off her finger while she was bagging trash.

In the presence of the ward member, Sheeba officially returned the four-gram gold ring to a grateful Bindu.