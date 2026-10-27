Kottayam: A single-digit error in a phone number sent a Google Pay transfer of ₹18,709 straight into a stranger’s account. Wary of online fraudsters, the recipient refused to reverse the payment remotely, insisting on a face-to-face meeting before parting with the cash. The sender went to see him in person and successfully retrieved the money.

The sender, M P Ramesh Kumar of Kudamaloor, had intended to transfer the amount to his friend, Shaji, who lives in Kottayam. Despite mistyping a digit, Ramesh didn't suspect a thing because the app displayed the recipient’s name as 'Shaji.' But, the money landed in the account of a different Shaji - a security guard at the Thiruvananthapuram District Government Hospital.

Upon realizing the blunder, Ramesh called the number immediately to explain what had happened. However, given the rampant rise in cyber financial scams, the security guard was not about to fall for what sounded like a classic ruse and refused to return the money over the phone.

Shaji in Thiruvananthapuram stood his ground and said he would only refund the amount once he verified the claim in person. As luck would have it, Ramesh was in Thiruvananthapuram at the time. He went straight to meet Shaji, laid out the facts, and cleared up the misunderstanding. Convinced of his genuine mistake, Shaji gladly handed back the entire sum.