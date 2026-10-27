Kottayam: Dense, overgrown brush lining both sides of the Manganam Makroni Junction–Anathanam Road has become a serious hazard for commuters.

The road, which falls under the Vijayapuram Grama Panchayat, is covered with wild overgrowth reaching head-high in several stretches. This has severely blocked visibility, making it nearly impossible to spot oncoming vehicles.

Drivers also complain that to make way for passing vehicles, they are often forced to swerve directly into the tall grass - a situation ripe for accidents. Residents are urging authorities to carry out clearance drives at regular intervals, noting that the monsoon showers cause the weeds to shoot up aggressively.

Responding to the grievances, Panchayat member Deepa Jesus stated that the roadside brush was cleared just a month ago, but the local body is constrained with only two workers on weed-cutting duty.

“The continuous rain has caused the weeds to grow back at an alarming pace, but we will take corrective action soon,” she said. She added that the situation could be mitigated considerably if residents took the initiative to clear the overgrowth along their own boundary walls.