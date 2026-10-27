Kasargod: Key government enforcement agencies have come under scrutiny for their alleged inaction over the rampant illegal extraction of bauxite-rich soil and laterite stone in Kasaragod and their subsequent interstate transportation to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

According to N. Keshava Naik, a resident of Edanad who has repeatedly petitioned authorities, multiple complaints submitted in person and in writing to the Revenue, Mining and Geology, Motor Vehicles (RTO), and State GST departments have hit a wall of bureaucratic evasion. "The officials routinely absolved themselves of responsibility, claiming they do not have the jurisdiction to intercept moving freight vehicles and directing us to inform the police instead," Naik stated.

In contrast to the perceived apathy of regulatory bodies, local law enforcement intervened swiftly following a tip-off regarding illicit soil excavation at the Ananthapuram Industrial Area around 9:30 p.m. Within an hour, a police team led by Kumbla Sub-Inspector M.K. Vaishakh arrived at the location and intercepted the operation. The team seized two excavators actively engaged in quarrying and an Andhra Pradesh-registered multi-axle truck used to transport the mineral. The seized machinery was subsequently handed over to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) for statutory proceedings.

Naik alleged that commercial-scale mineral transit is an everyday occurrence, with several heavily loaded trucks moving bauxite-mixed soil and laterite stone out of Manjeshwar taluk to neighbouring states daily. Primary extraction points for bauxite-rich soil reportedly include areas surrounding the Ananthapuram temple, Kannur Mosque premises, and the Kerala–Karnataka border region of Bayar Padakkallu.

Widespread illegal laterite quarrying and transport have also been reported across numerous localities in Manjeshwar taluk, including Narayanamangalam, Mogral, Puthige, Kattathadukka, Kayyar, Vorkady, Koliyoor, Posadigumpe, Dharmathadukka, Bedrampalla, Sheni, Perla, Kidoor, Bambrana, Ichilampady, Aanakallu, Pavoor, Thavidugoli, and Kedampadi. Similar operations are allegedly rampant in Kasaragod taluk, particularly in Manya, Nellikkatta, Narampady, Adoor, and Ishwaramangala.

In a formal representation submitted to the District Collector, residents warned that the unscientific levelling of hills and extensive environmental degradation could trigger catastrophic landslides on par with the recent disasters in Shiroor, Wayanad, and Nepal. The petition further alleged that the mineral mafia operates with the active patronage of influential political figures.

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Highlighting the gravity of the environmental hazard, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan has formally requested the Chief Minister to intervene and direct immediate, stringent action against the illegal quarrying and transit network.