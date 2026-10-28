Nadapuram: In an inspiring act of integrity, an auto-rickshaw driver helped a person recover lost cash amounting to ₹10.5 lakh.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. on Monday, when Thayyil Suneesh, an auto driver from Kummamkode, spotted a packet stuffed with a large sum of money lying on the state highway in front of the Kairali Complex in Kallachi.

Without hesitation, Suneesh took the help of CPI(M) local secretary P.K. Pradeepan and turned the entire sum over to the Nadapuram Police Station. Following an alert circulated on social media, the actual owners arrived at the station around 2 p.m. on Tuesday to claim the money.

The owners had reportedly lost a total of 22 bundles of ₹500 notes (worth ₹11 lakh). Meanwhile, the police have obtained CCTV footage showing a commuter picking up one of the missing bundles from the town.

The recovered cash was formally handed over to the owners at the station by Sub-Inspector Sreejith.