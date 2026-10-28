Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to order a detailed Vigilance investigation into alleged procedural lapses in the acquisition of land in Kannur district through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The Cabinet also decided to provide a government job to Athulya, daughter of Sudhakaran, who was killed in the Nenmara double murder case in Palakkad in January 2025.

Other key decisions include increasing housing assistance for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and fisherfolk families, approving a bill to enhance the salaries and allowances of Ministers and MLAs, and providing government employment to Asian Games medallist Vidarsa K Vinod.

The Cabinet also approved changes to the OBC list and decided to increase women's representation in the police force.

Vigilance probe into KIIFB land acquisition in Kannur

The State Vigilance will conduct a detailed investigation into alleged procedural lapses in approving land acquisition in Kannur district involving substantial expenditure through KIIFB. The Finance and Revenue departments will provide technical assistance to the investigation.

The decision comes amid questions over KIIFB's land acquisition activities in Kannur. On October 27, Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced an inquiry into the acquisition during discussions in the Kerala Assembly, raising concerns about the purchase of land using public funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Assembly, Satheesan questioned the acquisition of around 1,000 acres in Kannur, referring to an expert committee's assessment of the land as having diminished value. He also raised questions about the nature of the land acquired and its intended use.

The issue returned to the Assembly on October 28 during a discussion on KIIFB's future. The investigation is expected to examine procedural lapses associated with the approvals for the land acquisition.

Government job for daughter of Nenmara murder victim

The Cabinet decided to provide government employment to Athulya, daughter of Sudhakaran, who was murdered along with his mother, Lakshmi, at Nenmara in Palakkad district on January 27, 2025. Special financial assistance will also be provided to support the higher studies of his younger daughter, Akhila.

The mother and son were killed by their neighbour, Chenthamara, who was out on bail in the 2019 murder case of Sudhakaran's wife, Sajitha. Chenthamara had been accused of killing Sajitha at her home in Pothundi on August 31, 2019.

The killings sparked concerns over police inaction after the family had reportedly complained about threats from the accused.

In October 2025, a Palakkad court convicted Chenthamara in the Sajitha murder case and sentenced him to double life imprisonment. He was subsequently convicted in the case involving the killings of Sudhakaran and Lakshmi in July 2026.

The Cabinet's decision to provide employment to Athulya and financial support for Akhila's further studies is aimed at supporting the family following the killings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Housing assistance increased

The Cabinet granted administrative sanction for a special housing project for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families and fisherfolk.

Under the revised assistance, the amount provided to Scheduled Caste families and fisherfolk will increase from ₹4 lakh to ₹6 lakh. Assistance for Scheduled Tribe families will rise from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh.

Ministers, MLAs to get higher salaries and allowances

The Cabinet approved a bill to increase the salaries and allowances of Ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Government job for Vidarsa Vinod

The Cabinet decided to provide government employment to Vidarsa K Vinod, who won two silver medals in shooting for India at the 2026 Asian Games. The decision recognises the athlete's achievements in international sport.

Two communities to be included in OBC list

Following a recommendation by the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes, the Cabinet decided to include the Pattariya community under entry No. 55 and the Saliya community under entry No. 62 in Part I of Schedule III of the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules, 1958.

The changes will bring the two communities into the state's OBC list under the relevant entries.

48 police SI vacancies to be reported to PSC

Of the 86 Sub-Inspector (SI) posts redistributed within the Police Department, the Cabinet decided to report 48 vacancies as permanent vacancies to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Cabinet decided to revise the male-female appointment ratio for Police Constable posts from 9:1 to 7:3 to improve women's representation in the police force. Under the revised ratio, women will account for 30% of appointments, compared with the previous 10% allocation.