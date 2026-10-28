Kozhikode: In an effort to promote road safety rules and civic etiquette, students of Vismayam College of Art and Media staged striking ‘human installations’ across key locations in the city.

Organized in collaboration with the City Traffic Police, nine living art installations were presented at the Kozhikode Beach, the New Bus Stand, and LIC Corner.

The campaign aimed to cultivate urban civic sense and encourage drivers, pedestrians, and the general public to adopt a more mindful and disciplined approach to road use.

Vismayam College Principal Nisha Ram, General Manager Suresh Kumar, Program Coordinator Faris Kandoth, Curator Jawad, and College Chairman Shad addressed the gathering.