Kozhikode: Clashes between SFI and UDSF activists rocked the University of Calicut campus on Wednesday amid allegations and counter-allegations over the campus union election, leaving several students injured.

Police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse students who clashed with each other and pelted stones. Tension prevailed on the campus for more than two hours following the violence.

The announcement of election results has been postponed in the wake of the clashes.

In view of the incidents, the university registrar announced that classes for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and integrated PG students in the university's teaching departments and study centres would remain suspended on October 29 and 30. The students concerned have been directed to vacate the campus and hostels. Regular classes will resume on November 2, while university offices will function as usual.

Heads of departments have also been directed to reschedule internal assessment examinations and other examinations scheduled for October 29 and 30, as appropriate.