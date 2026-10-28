Perambra: The Marakkadi stream mysteriously turned a deep red yesterday, sparking concern among local residents. The discolored water flowed through the stream for about half an hour around noon.

Workers at the nearby fish market were the first to spot the unusual red flow and promptly alerted the panchayat and health authorities.

Health officials soon arrived at the scene and collected water samples for testing. While the exact cause of the sudden discoloration remains unknown, authorities suspect that someone may have dumped chemicals into the water. About 30 minutes after the incident began, the stream cleared and returned to normal.

In light of the incident, the Health Department has issued a precautionary advisory for those living in the area. The Medical Officer of the Perambra Taluk Hospital urged residents to consume only boiled water and to temporarily avoid using the stream for bathing or washing clothes.