Rare migratory black-capped kingfisher returns to Kochi's Kuzhuppilly beach
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The migratory Black-capped Kingfisher has returned to Kuzhuppilly Beach for the fourth consecutive year, arriving as expected between October and November.
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Birdwatchers and wildlife photographers actively anticipated the threatened species, which uses the coastline as a stopover before heading toward China and Thailand.
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The distinctive bird is easily recognised by its jet-black head, vivid red bill, deep-blue wings, and buff-yellow underbelly while hunting for small fish and crabs.
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Vypin: The Black-capped Kingfisher has once again graced the shores of Kuzhuppilly Beach. For the past four years, this migratory bird has maintained a punctual routine, arriving around October or November and heading back as the summer heat begins to peak.
Anticipating its annual visit, avid birdwatchers and wildlife photographers had been keeping a close watch along the coast well in advance. Living up to their expectations, the winged visitor made its grand appearance a few days ago.
Considered a threatened species, these birds are believed to head toward habitats in China and Thailand after their stopover here. During its stay in Kuzhuppilly, it typically hugs the coastline, feeding primarily on small fish and crabs.
Setting it apart from common kingfishers, this species sports a striking jet-black head, a vivid red bill, and deep-blue wings. In flight, it presents a stunning sight, flashing blue and white across its back, set against a rich, buff-yellow underbelly.