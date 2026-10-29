Vypin: The Black-capped Kingfisher has once again graced the shores of Kuzhuppilly Beach. For the past four years, this migratory bird has maintained a punctual routine, arriving around October or November and heading back as the summer heat begins to peak.

Anticipating its annual visit, avid birdwatchers and wildlife photographers had been keeping a close watch along the coast well in advance. Living up to their expectations, the winged visitor made its grand appearance a few days ago.

Considered a threatened species, these birds are believed to head toward habitats in China and Thailand after their stopover here. During its stay in Kuzhuppilly, it typically hugs the coastline, feeding primarily on small fish and crabs.

Setting it apart from common kingfishers, this species sports a striking jet-black head, a vivid red bill, and deep-blue wings. In flight, it presents a stunning sight, flashing blue and white across its back, set against a rich, buff-yellow underbelly.