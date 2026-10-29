Kochi: KSRTC’s ‘Priyadarshini’ bus services are causing trouble for commuters by displaying destination boards just before departure only, leading to a sudden surge of passengers boarding at once. At the KSRTC bus stand near the Ernakulam Boat Jetty, buses parked without destination boards are sending passengers scrambling.

Evening commuters heading home after work are left in utter confusion by these blank, boardless buses. To make matters worse, neither the driver nor the conductor is anywhere around to answer queries.

The route boards are displayed only seconds before departure, triggering a mad rush as passengers push and shove to climb aboard. Commuters allege that this deliberate issue began ever since free bus travel was rolled out for women.

Working women across various sectors in the city are bearing the brunt of this daily ordeal. Despite raising the issue with KSRTC authorities, passengers lament that no action has been taken so far.