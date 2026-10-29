Kozhikode: The SFI has swept the Calicut University campus students’ union election, winning all nine seats and securing a clean sweep.

T S Deepak was elected chairperson and C Ashish Krishna secretary. P K Navya and Karthik were elected university union councillors. M P Shilpa won the vice-chairperson’s post, while C H Fathima Fahma was elected joint secretary.

P Niranjana was elected fine arts secretary, M Aneesha student editor and Roshi Rojan general captain.

The results were announced after clashes between SFI and UDSF activists rocked the university campus on Wednesday amid allegations and counter-allegations over the election.

In the wake of the violence, the university has already suspended classes for undergraduate, postgraduate and integrated postgraduate students in its teaching departments and study centres on October 29 and 30. Students were directed to vacate the campus and hostels.

Regular classes will resume on November 2, while university offices will function as usual.