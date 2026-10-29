Thrissur: A delegation of 18 students and a teacher from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan schools in Thrissur returned on the 26th after completing a 10-day educational tour of the United States, highlighted by an immersive visit to NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre.

The group comprised students from Classes 10, 11, and 12 representing Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Poochatty, and Kulapati Munshi Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Pottore, both operating under the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Thrissur Kendra.

The students spent the first two days of their tour at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where they attended an interactive session with former NASA astronaut Donald Alan Thomas. The students engaged Thomas on a wide range of topics, including mission preparation and the physical and mental demands of space travel. On the second day of the visit, the delegation also had the opportunity to witness a live rocket launch.

Beyond the space centre, the educational itinerary included a tour of the University of Central Florida, followed by visits to Universal Studios, Disney Water Park, and Disney Springs. The group concluded their tour in New York, visiting landmark sites such as the Statue of Liberty and Times Square.