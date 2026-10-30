Kundara: The state government has earmarked ₹2 crore in the 2026–27 budget for the comprehensive development of Munroe Island, one of Kerala’s premier travel destinations, Minister P.C. Vishnunath announced.

This marks the first time that this picturesque backwater haven—which draws hundreds of travelers daily, including a significant number of international tourists—has received such a substantial allocation for infrastructure. The Minister was responding to a submission in the Legislative Assembly raised by MLA Ullas Kovoor, who had urged the government to spearhead structured tourism initiatives in the area. An initial tranche of 20 percent of the allocated funds will be released upfront, the Minister confirmed.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) will soon be drafted to implement initiatives specifically suited to the island’s unique geography. The blueprint will balance tourism with the island’s historical and cultural heritage, natural beauty, fragile ecosystem, and traditional village life. High priority will be given to environmental conservation and biodiversity preservation, centering on backwater tourism, mangrove belts, wetlands, and migratory bird habitats. Strong emphasis will also be placed on community-led responsible tourism to ensure the benefits directly reach local residents.

Before rolling out any projects, a thorough feasibility study will be carried out. The planning phase will take into account complex local challenges, including land tenure, inter-departmental clearances, the conservation of wetlands and mangroves, and vulnerabilities such as high-tide flooding and bank erosion. Comprehensive environmental impact assessments will also be conducted prior to any construction or infrastructure upgrades. Officials connected to the initiative have already held preliminary meetings and conducted site inspections. The Minister affirmed that on-ground works will commence as soon as the DPR is finalized and approved.