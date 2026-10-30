The state government is tightening enforcement of the legal drinking age, directing bars across Kerala to ensure that liquor is not sold to anyone below the age of 23.

Excise Minister M Liju on Friday instructed bars to verify the age of customers who appear to be below 23 by checking their Aadhaar cards or other valid age-proof documents before serving them alcohol.

"If they suspect that someone is below 23, they should check their Aadhaar card or other age-proof documents before serving them liquor," the minister said, warning bars selling liquor to anyone below the prescribed age of strict action.

The directive comes in the wake of the fatal accident at Nedumbassery, in which 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev, who was driving a Mini Cooper, rammed into a scooter carrying three students. Suhail had gone on a bar-hopping spree, reportedly visiting at least three bars before the accident, and was heavily intoxicated.

The minister said it was unacceptable for underage youngsters to visit bars, consume alcohol and then drive, putting other lives at risk. He directed bar owners to strictly comply with the age restrictions and warned that the government would take action against establishments found violating the rules.