Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K A Thulasi has intervened following a complaint that a 17-year-old Plus Two student from the Scheduled Caste community was subjected to caste-based abuse by a judge during a school arts festival. The judge allegedly insulted her using her caste name and made derogatory remarks about her skin colour and body type.

The minister has written to the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking strict action against those responsible. She has also written to the ministers for General Education and Home Affairs, urging them to take necessary action.

The student, a native of Veeranakaavu in Kattakkada, Thiruvananthapuram, was left emotionally distressed following the incident. The minister acted as soon as she received a complaint from her parents and directed the authorities to ensure justice for the student.

As a gesture of support and encouragement, the minister has also arranged an opportunity for the student to perform at the December 6 inauguration of a housing scheme for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. The initiative aims to encourage her artistic talents and help her regain confidence. Thulasi personally called the student to share the opportunity.