Chengannur: The pilgrim transit centre (edathavalam) being constructed here for Sabarimala devotees will not be operational for the upcoming pilgrimage season, as the project remains incomplete four years after work began.

The three-storey modern amenity complex is being developed on 45 cents of land owned by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) at Kunnathumala, near the Chengannur Mahadeva Temple, at an estimated cost of ₹10.48 crore. While the ground floor is nearly complete, work on the first floor remains stalled. Construction ground to a halt ahead of the last Assembly elections, leaving the structure abandoned, overgrown with wild vegetation, and exposed to the elements, causing exposed iron reinforcement rods and other building materials to rust. The unguarded property has also reportedly become a haven for anti-social activities.

Conceived in 2019 under the Chief Minister’s Priority Projects scheme, work commenced in 2022 with a targeted completion period of two years. The public sector firm National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was entrusted with executing the project. However, construction ceased entirely after the initial contract period expired.

Once completed, the 40,000-square-foot, disability-friendly facility will feature ground-level parking for up to 25 cars, three elevators, and adequate sanitation facilities. The first floor will house separate dormitory facilities accommodating 200 men and 100 women, while the second floor is designed as an 'annadanam' (free meal) hall capable of seating 350 people at a time, supported by a fully equipped kitchen.

The project was originally launched under a tripartite agreement between the state government, the TDB, and the NBCC. Addressing the delay, TDB member P. D. Santhosh Kumar said when an application was submitted to the government to renew the expired agreement, it was suggested that the remaining work be carried out jointly by the Board, NBCC, and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). He added that the impasse persists because a final administrative decision on this arrangement is still pending.