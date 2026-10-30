Enathu: For local residents, piped water from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has become a rare luxury. To make matters worse, whenever pumping finally resumes, the ageing pipelines invariably burst, sending thousands of litres down the drain. Pumping is then promptly halted to carry out patches, leaving residents to wait weeks on end for the next trickle of water. On Thursday morning alone, pipes ruptured at five different spots along the Ezhamkulam–Kadampanad stretch, inundating the roadway.

The leaks have severely damaged the corridor. Right in the middle of an accident-prone hairpin bend near the local UP School, a burst pipe has gouged out a crater. Another rupture right at the centere of Enathu Junction has torn apart the road, while water flowed unchecked along the Society Padi area as well. These waterlogged pits across the busy mini-highway have turned the entire stretch into an accident trap for motorists.

Local residents allege that authorities resort to slipshod quick fixes rather than addressing the root cause. Trenches are simply backfilled with loose earth without properly overhauling the damaged pipes. These uneven earthen mounds pose a serious hazard to two-wheelers, and under the grind of regular traffic, the soil soon erodes, reopening the potholes.

Meanwhile, the locality - including the main junction - continues to reel under an acute water shortage. Local eateries and commercial establishments that rely entirely on piped water are facing a severe crisis, yet the authorities have taken no meaningful action to ensure an uninterrupted, reliable supply.