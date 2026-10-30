Idukki: Two college students were killed after their motorcycle lost control and crashed into a cement post on the roadside along the Kattappana–Kuttikkanam hill highway near the Parappu Kurishupally chapel.

​The students were identified as Sanif Salim (19), son of Salim from Aarampulickal, Nirappekada, Marykulam, and Noel Aneesh (18), son of Aneesh from Varikkayanikkal, Thonithadi, Aladi. Both were students at JPM College in Labbakkada.

​According to the police, the accident occurred around 1.20 am on Friday. The duo were travelling from Aladi to Kattappana. Upon reaching the Parappu auto-rickshaw stand, the rider, Noel, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid along the road before crashing into a cement post of the roadside crash barrier.

​Employees from a nearby lodge and a late night eatery, who rushed to the spot after hearing the crash, alerted the police.

A night patrol team that was nearby immediately reached the scene and shifted the students to a private hospital in Kattappana. However, one of them died on the spot, while the second succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. ​The Upputhara Police said the bodies would be handed over to relatives after autopsy.