In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old man was brutally attacked and his car was set on fire after he questioned a group of men blocking the road. The victim, identified as Pradeep from Kalatharaikal Theri Puthen Veedu in Kollayil, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Neyyattinkara General Hospital.

The incident took place around 1.30 am on Thursday at Kodavilakam in Kollayil. According to the police, Pradeep was driving home when he found three men standing in the middle of the road, blocking his path. When he asked them to step aside, the men allegedly hurled abuse at him. A heated argument ensued, following which the trio launched a vicious assault on Pradeep with sharp weapons.

12 deep wounds inflicted

Hospital authorities confirmed that Pradeep suffered 12 deep wounds across his chest, stomach, back, and arms. Relatives who rushed to the spot after hearing his cries for help managed to rescue him and immediately shifted him to hospital. While Pradeep was being rushed for medical care, the attackers set fire to his vehicle. The car, which belonged to Pradeep's friend, was completely gutted in the blaze.

The Marayamuttom police have identified the three suspects involved in the attack, all of whom fled the scene immediately after committing the crime. Investigating officers stated that the violence was triggered by sudden provocation. The police are also probing whether the attackers were under the influence of narcotics or alcohol at the time of the incident. A search operation is underway to trace and arrest the absconding gang members.