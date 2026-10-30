Thodupuzha: Municipal authorities are facing criticism over the failure to clear overgrown footpaths across the town, leaving pedestrians with little choice but to walk on busy carriageways and increasing the risk of accidents.

A prominent stretch along Udumbannoor Road, near the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, has been entirely overtaken by wild vegetation. This route accommodates heavy daily foot traffic, regularly used by hundreds of commuters and students from the school, the Kendriya Vidyalaya operating on the same campus, and the University B.Ed Centre.

The thick undergrowth completely covers the concrete slabs placed over the roadside drains, raising concerns about snakes and other reptiles. Similar neglect is evident in several other parts of the town, where footpaths remain unmaintained and broken drain slabs pose additional tripping hazards.

Residents and commuters have repeatedly voiced concerns regarding these safety risks. The apparent inaction of the municipal council and local health officials has sparked growing public frustration.