Kalpetta: A controversy over the alleged consumption of alcohol during an annual school tour to Hyderabad has taken a fresh turn, with a group of students coming out in support of the principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Meenangadi, alleging that attempts were being made to drag him into the issue for ulterior political motives.

The students, who were among the 150 participants in the week-long tour, said they had never complained that the principal was drunk, dismissing the allegations against him as part of a campaign to tarnish his image. They maintained that their grievance was solely against the PTA president, who had allegedly consumed alcohol during the journey.

The controversy erupted after a section of parents and local people blocked the tourist bus at the school entrance on Thursday, demanding immediate action against the PTA president and Higher Secondary School Principal Shibi Krishnan. The parents had raised the demand based on video footage and alleged accounts of students who had participated in the tour.

However, addressing the media here on Friday, the students said the issue had been amicably resolved after the PTA president stepped down from the bus following their objection. He came to Meenangadi in another bus. They alleged that the subsequent protest in front of the school was orchestrated by certain groups with vested interests and political motives.

One of the students even hinted at the involvement of workers of a particular political party in the protest, alleging that the developments outside the school were stage-managed to serve a different agenda.

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"The PTA president had consumed alcohol, and there was a suffocating smell inside the bus. We raised the issue, and it was resolved after he stepped down from the bus. The principal had told us that he would ask the PTA president to get down once the bus reached the highway," the students said.

They also alleged that the video footage had been leaked by some students as part of an organised attempt to implicate the PTA president in the controversy.

Principal threatens legal action

Meanwhile, Principal Shibi Krishnan said that such organised attempts to target teachers would not only demoralise the teaching fraternity but also tarnish the reputation of the institution.

"I will go to any extent to prove my innocence. I will also explore legal remedies against those who publicly targeted me with allegations, even though none of the students had raised any complaint against me," he said. "My students know that I am innocent," he added.

The principal also expressed suspicion that political interests were behind the controversy. He alleged that some PTA members had earlier threatened to get him transferred from the school because he had refused to yield to their demands.

"I have never discriminated against any PTA committee, irrespective of the political party that won the election. I have always ensured the cooperation of all PTA members, irrespective of their political affiliations," he said.

Alumni launch campaign in support

Meanwhile, alumni and supporters of Shibi Krishnan have launched a social media campaign in his support, demanding action against those who allegedly attempted to implicate the principal despite the students coming out in his defence.

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In a Facebook post, TB Suresh, one of the campaigners, said Shibi Krishnan had played a major role in transforming the school into one of the best educational institutions in the district. The school currently has more than 2,300 students, including 654 in the Higher Secondary section headed by him.

Suresh further alleged that most of those who led the protest against the principal were not parents of students studying at the school, but people representing certain political or vested interests.

The school has a history of politically charged PTA elections, with the UDF and LDF fielding rival panels every year. The elections were often held under heavy police protection to prevent clashes between supporters of the two fronts.