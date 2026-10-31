Malappuram: Three persons have been arrested in connection with two cases of violence linked to the Calicut University campus union election.

The Thenhipalam police arrested Ahmed Marshad (23), a native of Kodiyammal in Akkode, in the early hours of Saturday. He is the 13th accused in a case registered over the attack on MSF activists on the university campus on October 28.

According to the complaint, a group of students armed with weapons, including sticks, iron knuckles and helmets, intercepted MSF leader Nihal and his friends near the Students' Trap area on the campus around 5 pm. The accused allegedly kicked them off their motorcycles and assaulted them after they fell to the ground. The complainant sustained injuries after being beaten with sticks, iron knuckles and helmets on his neck, back and head.

The complaint further alleged that the culprits struck the complainant on the head with a helmet a second time, and that he could have suffered fatal injuries had he not blocked the blow with his hand.

In another case related to the campus election rivalry, the Tirur police arrested Rishad (27) of Perunthuruthy, Chennara, and Mahabu (27) of Kaimalassery, Triprangode.

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The case pertains to an alleged attack on the MSF district joint secretary PP Khayoob and other MSF workers during a procession in front of the League office at Alathiyur around 7 pm on October 30.

According to the complaint, a group of people confronted the MSF workers, allegedly carrying a grudge over the clashes between MSF and SFI in connection with the university union election.