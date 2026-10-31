Melattur: The construction of a massive water reservoir aimed at providing a comprehensive drinking water supply across the panchayat is nearing completion.

Being developed under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the reservoir is situated on elevated ground at Chemmaniyode Puthanpally, on a 20-cent plot acquired by the Melattur Grama Panchayat. Designed with a storage capacity of 1.8 million litres (18 lakh litres), work on the project commenced in January last year and is slated for completion by this December.

The heavy-duty main distribution pipes have already been delivered, and branch pipelines to supply tap connections to most households in the panchayat are already in place.

The master storage reservoir - the central component of the broader project - is set to come up on elevated forest land near the Poongavanam dam in Vettathur. Water will be pumped to this site from the Muriyankanni Kadavu on the Thootha River, from where it will be channelled to secondary storage tanks being built across Melattur, Vettathur, and Keezhattur panchayats.

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An administrative sanction of ₹403 crore has been granted for the comprehensive Jal Jeevan Mission scheme covering these three local bodies. The contract for the project has been awarded to the Thrimithi Group.