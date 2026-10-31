Thiruvalla: Authorities have initiated steps to clear unauthorized encroachments from pedestrian walkways along the Main Central (MC) Road between Thirumoolapuram and Idinjillam. The eviction drive has commenced, with the National Highways wing serving notices to all commercial establishments operating along this corridor.

The stretch from Thirumoolapuram to Idinjillam has been designated under a pedestrian-friendly road project. An inspection by the municipal health department found several makeshift sheds and kiosks functioning without municipal building numbers on both sides of the road. Regulations prohibit even temporary structures along this corridor. However, the rehabilitation plans for the affected traders remain delayed.

Street vendors march

In protest against the eviction and the delay in rehabilitation, street vendors affiliated with the Street Vendors Federation (Thiruvalla Area Committee) staged a march to the Thiruvalla Municipal Office on Saturday.

The march began at 10:00 a.m. from the Thiruvalla KSRTC junction and was inaugurated by CITU State Vice President P.B. Harshakumar. The protesters demanded the immediate convening of the Town Vending Committee, the expedited development of designated vending zones, and fair rehabilitation for displaced workers.

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Federation Area President K K. Sasi presided over the event, with State Secretary Francis V. Antony and District Secretary T A. Reji Kumar among the scheduled speakers who participated.