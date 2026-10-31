Drive initiated to clear footpath encroachments along MC Road in Thiruvalla
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Authorities have started an eviction drive to clear unauthorised footpath encroachments along the Main Central Road between Thirumoolapuram and Idinjillam.
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The affected stretch is designated as a pedestrian-friendly road project, but inspections revealed numerous temporary sheds and kiosks operating without proper authorisation.
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In protest against the evictions and delayed rehabilitation, street vendors marched to the Thiruvalla Municipal Office demanding fair rehabilitation and designated vending zones.
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Thiruvalla: Authorities have initiated steps to clear unauthorized encroachments from pedestrian walkways along the Main Central (MC) Road between Thirumoolapuram and Idinjillam. The eviction drive has commenced, with the National Highways wing serving notices to all commercial establishments operating along this corridor.
The stretch from Thirumoolapuram to Idinjillam has been designated under a pedestrian-friendly road project. An inspection by the municipal health department found several makeshift sheds and kiosks functioning without municipal building numbers on both sides of the road. Regulations prohibit even temporary structures along this corridor. However, the rehabilitation plans for the affected traders remain delayed.
Street vendors march
In protest against the eviction and the delay in rehabilitation, street vendors affiliated with the Street Vendors Federation (Thiruvalla Area Committee) staged a march to the Thiruvalla Municipal Office on Saturday.
The march began at 10:00 a.m. from the Thiruvalla KSRTC junction and was inaugurated by CITU State Vice President P.B. Harshakumar. The protesters demanded the immediate convening of the Town Vending Committee, the expedited development of designated vending zones, and fair rehabilitation for displaced workers.
Federation Area President K K. Sasi presided over the event, with State Secretary Francis V. Antony and District Secretary T A. Reji Kumar among the scheduled speakers who participated.