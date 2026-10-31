Aimed at tracking the genetic triggers behind soaring autoimmune disease rates, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has initiated a four-year study across 200 families in the country.

Given that Kerala records the highest incidence of autoimmune conditions nationwide, researchers believe this initiative is immensely significant for the state. According to ICMR, pinpointing the underlying genetic triggers will pave the way for early risk detection and the development of advanced treatments.

The multi-centric study will be carried out across AIIMS, New Delhi; Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow; St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru; Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad; Medical College, Kolkata; and AIIMS, Bibinagar (Telangana). Dr. Dipyaman Ganguly from Ashoka University, Haryana, will coordinate the project.

As part of the research, blood samples will be collected from both affected and unaffected members within the selected families. Scientists will analyse these samples to map genetic variations and alterations in the immune system. By comparing the data, it aims to uncover common biological threads linking diverse autoimmune disorders.