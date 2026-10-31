Varavoor: The Varavoor Family Health Centre (FHC) has received national recognition after securing the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, scoring 93.12 percent.

The certification follows a comprehensive assessment conducted by a central inspection team on September 7 and 8.

The national accreditation evaluates primary healthcare institutions across several key parameters, including physical infrastructure, infection control protocols, a patient-friendly environment, service quality, staff qualifications and training, standard maintenance of medical registers and documentation, and measures ensuring patient safety and satisfaction.

Officials attributed the achievement to a coordinated effort across all departments to meet the stringent benchmarks set by the Central Government. The healthcare team was led by Medical Officer-in-Charge Dr. Remya Raveendran, alongside Dr. P. Kailas and Dr. K A. Sukanya, supported by nursing, paramedical, laboratory, pharmacy, public health, family welfare, administrative, and palliative care staff.

The active involvement of ASHA workers and continuous backing from the local administration were also critical factors. The centre had earlier received the state government’s Aardram Kerala Award in recognition of its public health initiatives.

Key contributions were also made by the Varavoor Grama Panchayat and the Hospital Management Committee, headed by Panchayat President and Committee Chairman U B. Kannan, Vice President C. Vijayalakshmi, Panchayat Secretary M K. Alfred, and standing committee chairpersons T Y. Ashraf, N S. Sajeesh, and P K. Yashodha.

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Effective utilization of scheme-based development funds, civil works, infrastructure upgrades, and the expansion of clinical services were instrumental in meeting the required quality standards.

Health officials noted that achieving such a high score is particularly noteworthy for a primary healthcare institution operating in a rural setting, where operational and resource constraints are common.