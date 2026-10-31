Kalpetta: As many as 149 families affected by the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides were allotted houses in the second phase of the Wayanad Model Township project on Saturday. The allotment was made through a draw of lots held at the MSA Auditorium in Meppadi in the presence of beneficiaries and officials.

The allotment comes amid growing protests by beneficiary families over delays in completing the township and handing over the houses.

Inaugurating the programme, Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar said the construction of the houses would be completed by November 30. He also announced that the daily subsistence allowance provided to two members of each beneficiary family would be extended until December.

The government would work to hand over the keys to beneficiaries as soon as possible and address concerns raised by the district administration and people's representatives, the minister said.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique said the ongoing construction works would be completed in November, after which a meeting of the beneficiaries would be convened.

Beneficiaries could submit written complaints about any construction defects or irregularities in their allotted houses. An expert team would examine the complaints and ensure that necessary rectification work was carried out, he added.

The Wayanad Model Township project envisages 410 houses to rehabilitate around 1,662 people. The government acquired 64.47 hectares at Elstone Estate near Kalpetta for the project. The first phase, comprising 178 houses, was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 1.