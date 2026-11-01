Delayed bus waiting shed project sparks public ire in Kannur's Cherupuzha
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Public complaints are rising over the slow construction of the new bus waiting shed at the Cherupuzha bus stand, which was started by the previous panchayat council with Rs 15 lakh allocated for the first phase.
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Commuters and transport crew are urging the immediate completion of the stalled project due to severely limited seating at the current shelter and a neglected, non-functional feeding room.
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Panchayat authorities have blamed the delay on an underground KSEB electrical cable at the site, though they confirmed that relocation steps are underway and a nearby electric pole has already been moved.
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Cherupuzha: Complaints are mounting over the sluggish pace of construction for the new bus waiting shed being built by the panchayat at the Cherupuzha bus stand.
Initiated during the tenure of the previous panchayat council, the foundation stone for the project was laid on September 15 with an allocation of Rs.15 lakh for its initial phase. At the existing shelter, passenger seating is extremely limited, prompting commuters and transport crew to demand the immediate completion of the stalled project. At the same time, a feeding room built inside at significant expense remains neglected and non-functional,further amplifying calls for the new facility .
Panchayat authorities have attributed the delay to an underground KSEB electrical cable running through the designated site, stating that steps are underway to immediately relocate the cable. Meanwhile, an electric pole that stood nearby has already been shifted.