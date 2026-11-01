As Kerala marks its 70th year of formation on Sunday, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the anniversary should be more than a celebration and serve as an opportunity to showcase the state's achievements and potential to the world.

As part of the initiative, the government plans to organise 'Festival Kerala' within the country and abroad to attract more investors to the state.

Satheesan said the government aims to develop Kerala into a major centre for education and healthcare by promoting internationally recognised educational institutions, modern curricula and specialised training programmes aligned with changing employment opportunities.

It also plans to create opportunities in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, machine learning and robotics, besides establishing data centres, semiconductor facilities and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the state.

"The proposed 'Mission Samudra' aims to position Kerala as a major hub for port-led development and the maritime economy," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's focus on the silver economy, which seeks to utilise the experience and expertise of senior citizens while ensuring their care and protection. He said the government would support Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, fishermen, persons with autism and people with disabilities.

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"Our goal is to make Kerala the best state in the country. We envision a Kerala that takes everyone along and ensures that the benefits of development reach all sections of society," Satheesan said.