Kozhikode: Writer Maythil Radhakrishnan has been selected for the Ezhuthachan Award 2026, the Keralam government's highest literary honour. Minister for Tourism, Cinema and Culture P C Vishnunath announced the award on Sunday. It carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a citation.

Born on August 24, 1944, in Puthiyankam, Alathur, Palakkad, to Parakkattu Govinda Menon and Kamala, Maythil completed his education at Government College, Chittur, and Kerala Varma College, Thrissur.

He served as head of the computer division at a Norwegian shipping company and later as a senior technical writer at the Madras branch of US-based Nest Software.

His notable works include 'Sooryavamsham', 'Chuvanna Vidushakarude Anjam Pathi', 'Bra', 'Penguin', 'Dylan Thomasinte Panthu', 'Sooryamatsyathe Vivaranikkal', 'Maythil Kathakal' and 'Maythil Kavithakal'.

He currently lives in Ramanattukara, Kozhikode. His wife, Prabhavathi, is no more. His children are Julian and the late June.