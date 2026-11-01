Man shot with air gun during dispute between friends in Thrissur
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A 43-year-old man named Arun was seriously injured after being shot with an air gun during a dispute with his friend Priyan in Thrissur.
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The altercation began while the two were drinking together, triggered by Priyan refusing to lend his motorcycle to Arun.
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Arun allegedly struck Priyan on the head with an iron rod, prompting Priyan to retaliate by shooting him; Priyan is now in police custody.
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Thrissur: A 43-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot with an air gun during a dispute between friends at Velupadam in Varandarappilly, Thrissur, on Sunday.
The injured man has been identified as Arun (43), a native of Koottingal, Panjikkaranmoola, Varandarappilly. His friend, Priyan (37), of Chittilappilly House, Velupadam, is in police custody in connection with the incident.
The incident took place at Priyan's house in Velupadam around 2 pm on Sunday.
The dispute broke out while the two were drinking together. Arun asked Priyan to lend him his motorcycle, but Priyan refused. Following this, Arun allegedly hit Priyan on the head with an iron rod.
In retaliation, Priyan took an air gun from inside the house and shot Arun, leaving him seriously injured.