Kottayam: Intended as a much-needed convenience for women visiting the town, the ‘Koottukari’ She-Toilets have now remained shuttered for three years. Launched by the municipality in 2019 with an investment running into lakhs of rupees, this public utility is crumbling into ruin due to sheer administrative apathy. These state-of-the-art, women-only restrooms were installed across prime locations, including near the Thirunakkara Ground, adjacent to the old police station grounds, and at the Nagampadam private bus stand.

Despite their potential to serve thousands of women who commute through the city daily, the facilities ceased operations shortly after their inauguration. Officials cite acute water shortages and a complete lack of routine maintenance as the reasons for pulling down the shutters.

Shuttered 'Koottukari' women's restrooms near the the Old Police station, and Thirunakkara Ground. Photo: Special arrangement

Today, the units lie in utter neglect - overgrown with wild shrubs and buried under heaps of garbage. Nearby commercial establishments reportedly treat the premises as an illegal dumping ground for plastic waste. To make matters worse, residents allege that these abandoned structures turn into haunts for anti-social elements after dark.

Calling out the blatant squandering of taxpayer money intended for public welfare, frustrated commuters and local residents are demanding that the municipal authorities step in immediately to clean up, restore, and reopen these facilities.

Plastic waste dumped outside the locked 'Koottukari' restroom complex near Thirunakkara Ground. Photo: Special arrangement