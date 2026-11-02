Thiruvananthapuram: The ‘SARAL Keralam’ Bill, which seeks to fast-track approvals for industrial projects involving investments exceeding ₹25 crore, has drawn Opposition criticism over its proposal to centralise clearance powers under a new authority.

The Bill proposes to transfer to the new ‘SARAL Keralam Authority’ powers currently exercised by various departments and local bodies under 19 laws, including the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, the Panchayat Raj Act, the Kerala Municipality Act and building rules.

Once the Bill comes into force, existing authorities will lose the power to directly grant or revoke approvals for industrial projects. Instead, investors will instead have to submit a single application to the new authority. Local bodies and regional committees will only be able to scrutinise applications and make recommendations, while the final decision will rest with the authority.

The authority will have assessment and approval committees at the district and state levels. However, local body secretaries will have representation only in the district-level assessment committee.

Although local bodies will retain the power to inspect industrial projects for compliance with approval conditions, they will not be empowered to initiate action against violations. That power will rest exclusively with the SARAL Keralam Authority.